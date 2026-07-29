International joint lab on seismic resilience launched on 50th anniversary of Tangshan earthquake

(ECNS) -- An international joint laboratory dedicated to seismic resilience was launched in Beijing on Tuesday to mark the 50th anniversary of the devastating 1976 Tangshan earthquake.

The International Joint Laboratory on Seismic Resilience aims to integrate multidisciplinary expertise from fields including information science, data science and the social sciences.

The International Symposium on Earthquake Engineering and Urban Resilience, marking the 50th anniversary of the Tangshan earthquake and the third National Earthquake Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Science Popularization Conference, is held in Beijing on July 28, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

It will focus on advancing resilience theory, smart technologies and earthquake disaster risk management to strengthen urban earthquake resilience worldwide.

The launch was announced at the International Symposium on Earthquake Engineering and Urban Resilience, which brought together experts to discuss major challenges related to urban earthquake safety.

The third National Earthquake Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Science Popularization Conference was also held during the event.

A new phase of the national campaign, covering the period from 2026 to 2030, was jointly launched by the CEA, the Ministry of Education and four other government departments.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)