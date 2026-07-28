U.S. youth visit Hainan to carry forward Flying Tigers spirit

(ECNS) -- A group of 36 young Americans began a friendship tour in Hainan on Sunday, aiming to carry forward the wartime spirit of the Flying Tigers and promote China-U.S. exchanges.

The program opened at Hainan University, which has historic ties to General Claire Lee Chennault and his wife Chen Xiangmei, a noted Chinese American activist.

An American representative views a bionic flying fish robot on display at Hainan University, July 27, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/ Luo Yunfei)

Lauren Peng Lu, a student at the University of Southern California and a descendant of a Flying Tigers veteran, said her grandfather’s story shows that courage, sacrifice and cooperation can connect people across different eras and backgrounds.

Participants will also visit tech companies in Hainan Free Trade Port to learn about China’s innovation drive.

Organizers said in-person exchanges help deepen mutual understanding between young people from both countries.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)