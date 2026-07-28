Tuesday Jul 28, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Changshan Islands added to UNESCO World Natural Heritage list

2026-07-28 16:45:17Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

 

(ECNS) -- The Changshan Islands migratory bird habitat in Dalian, a coastal city in northeast China's Liaoning Province, was inscribed onto the UNESCO World Natural Heritage list on Monday at the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea. 

A view of the Changshan Islands in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Screenshot from CNS video)
A view of the Changshan Islands in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Screenshot from CNS video)

Part of the serial site of China’s Yellow Sea and Bohai Gulf Migratory Bird Habitats, the new addition covers more than 4,900 hectares across four core zones.

Located along the East Asia Australasia Flyway, the islands host over 140 bird species and are the world’s largest breeding ground for the endangered Swinhoe’s egret.

A view of the Changshan Islands in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Screenshot from CNS video)
A view of the Changshan Islands in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Screenshot from CNS video)

China now has 15 World Natural Heritage sites and four mixed natural and cultural heritage sites, ranking first globally.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]