Changshan Islands added to UNESCO World Natural Heritage list

(ECNS) -- The Changshan Islands migratory bird habitat in Dalian, a coastal city in northeast China's Liaoning Province, was inscribed onto the UNESCO World Natural Heritage list on Monday at the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea.

A view of the Changshan Islands in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Screenshot from CNS video)

Part of the serial site of China’s Yellow Sea and Bohai Gulf Migratory Bird Habitats, the new addition covers more than 4,900 hectares across four core zones.

Located along the East Asia Australasia Flyway, the islands host over 140 bird species and are the world’s largest breeding ground for the endangered Swinhoe’s egret.

A view of the Changshan Islands in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Screenshot from CNS video)

China now has 15 World Natural Heritage sites and four mixed natural and cultural heritage sites, ranking first globally.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)