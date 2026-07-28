Air conditioner exports via Guangzhou Customs rise 11.2% in H1

(ECNS) — Companies within the customs district administered by Guangzhou Customs exported more than 9.53 billion yuan (about $1.4 billion) worth of air conditioners in the first half of 2026, up about 11.2% year on year, according to customs data.

Rising temperatures boosted demand for cooling appliances from Foshan and Zhongshan, major hubs in Guangdong. Shunde District shipped at least 650 containers daily through Beijiao Port.

Guangzhou Customs officers inspect export-bound air conditioners. (Photo: provided by Guangzhou Customs)

Midea exported more than 8 million portable split units, designed for easy installation in older or rented homes.

TCL exported 350,000 units to 18 Middle Eastern countries, with models built for extreme heat. Company officials said improved dust resistance and energy efficiency made the products popular overseas.

“Our portable split air conditioner addresses several key needs of European consumers,” said Leng Yifeng, a customs affairs manager at Guangdong Midea Air-Conditioning Equipment Co., Ltd.

“Users can install it themselves, saving installation costs. It requires no drilling into walls, making it suitable for older buildings and rented homes. Its outdoor unit also combines powerful cooling with low-noise operation,” Leng said.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)