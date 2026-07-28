China's first versatile long-endurance UAV TP200 completes maiden flight

(ECNS)— The TP200, China’s first versatile long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle developed under airworthiness standards, completed its maiden flight Sunday in Yantai, Shandong Province.

The TP200 completes its maiden flight in Yantai, Shandong Province on July 26, 2026. (Screenshot from CNS video)

Independently developed by Yitong UAV System Co., Ltd., the TP200 features a high-aspect-ratio, high-wing configuration and is designed specifically for high-altitude, long-endurance operations. It can remain airborne for more than 24 hours at full payload and has a maximum range of 3,000 kilometers.

Unlike conventional UAVs designed for a single purpose, the TP200 features a modular, reconfigurable design, allowing it to carry different mission payloads and quickly switch between operating modes.

Potential uses include maritime patrols, search and rescue, weather observation, emergency relief deliveries, fire patrols and ecological monitoring. Developers said the design improves utilization and reduces costs, paving the way for wider government and civilian applications.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)