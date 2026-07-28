World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference set for October in Beijing

(ECNS) -- The 2026 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference will be held Oct. 21 23 at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition & Convention Center, organizers announced Monday.

Jointly hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Transport and the Beijing municipal government, the event is China’s first national level professional conference on intelligent connected vehicles approved by the State Council.

Since its launch in 2018, the conference has been held annually.

China’s industry now leads globally, with L2 partial automation reaching a 70.5% penetration rate in passenger vehicles, and the first L3 conditionally automated models operating on public roads.

China has also played a key role in drafting UN regulations for autonomous driving.

A media roundtable for the 2026 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference 1s held in Beijing on July 27, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)