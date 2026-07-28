China Freediving All Round Open held in Xuyi for third year

(ECNS) -- The 2026 China Freediving All-Round Open is scheduled for August 1-2 at Xiangshan Mine Lake, a national diving base in Xuyi, Jiangsu Province, marking its third consecutive year hosted in Xuyi.

Xiangshan National Mine Park in Xuyi, Jiangsu Province. (Photo: China News Service / Yang Bo)

Formed from a century-old quarry, the lake is known as the “Eye of Deep Blue” for its clarity and depth.

Visibility exceeds 15 meters, with a maximum depth of 51 meters and Grade I water quality.

Freediving demands superior water clarity and quality, making the lake’s natural conditions ideal for national-level events.

Top freedivers nationwide will gather here to compete and showcase the sport’s unique underwater charm.

(By Helen Mo, intern Xu Wenda)