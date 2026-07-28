Dragon boat race held in Cape Town to mark Mandela Day

(ECNS) -- A dragon boat race was held over the weekend at the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront in Cape Town, South Africa, to mark Mandela Day.

The event, hosted by the Cape Town Dragon Boat Association, featured seven teams competing in the 500-meter open race.

The Cape Town Chinese Dragon Boat Club, comprising local Chinese and overseas Chinese residents, claimed second place.

Members of the Cape Town Chinese Dragon Boat Club race during the dragon boat event at the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront in Cape Town, South Africa, July 25, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

The Cape Town Dragon Boat Association said the values promoted by Mandela Day, such as inclusiveness, friendship and solidarity, resonate with the spirit of dragon boat culture, which emphasizes unity and teamwork.

The Cape Town Chinese Dragon Boat Club said it will continue to use the sport as a bridge for people-to-people exchanges between China and South Africa.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)