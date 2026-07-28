China-Europe freight trains stay fully loaded for 46 months

(ECNS) -- China-Europe freight trains have maintained full-capacity operations for 46 consecutive months as of June 2026, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said Tuesday.

Since the unified brand was launched in 2016, the service has expanded rapidly. Annual trips grew from 1,702 in 2016 to 20,022 in 2025, an average increase of more than 30%. To date, more than 130,000 trains have operated, carrying goods worth over $520 billion.

The National Development and Reform Commission holds a pr ess conferenceon July 28, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Di Ziying)

Efficiency has also improved. The Xi’an–Duisburg route, once a 15-day journey, now takes as little as 11 days with full-route scheduled trains. Balanced outbound and return trips have strengthened the network’s resilience.

China has introduced new products such as public trains, customized trains and e-commerce trains, meeting diverse market needs. Scheduled services have cut transport times by more than one third and raised container value by over 40%.

China has signed nine bilateral and multilateral intergovernmental cooperation documents and hosted two versions of China-Europe Railway Express International Cooperation Forum, enhancing the international influence of the China-Europe freight train service.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)