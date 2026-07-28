Commemorative stamps mark UNESCO anniversary at Beijing Central Axis museum

(ECNS) -- A temporary post office opened on Monday at the Tai'anli Museum on Beijing's Central Axis, marking the second anniversary of the site's UNESCO World Heritage inscription with a commemorative stamp and cover release ceremony.

Located in Xicheng District, the museum is a key venue for showcasing Central Axis culture. The new post office integrates heritage with modern public services, offering limited edition covers and cultural products.

Creative products are launched to promote the Central Axis culture to younger audiences. (Photo: China News Service)

New creative items — including fridge magnets, stationery and plush toys — were launched to engage younger audiences and promote awareness of the Central Axis heritage.

The initiative highlights the blending of cultural preservation with public participation, reinforcing the Central Axis’s role as both a historic landmark and a living cultural symbol.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)