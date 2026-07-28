Tuesday Jul 28, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Commemorative stamps mark UNESCO anniversary at Beijing Central Axis museum

2026-07-28 16:35:04Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

 

(ECNS) -- A temporary post office opened on Monday at the Tai'anli Museum on Beijing's Central Axis, marking the second anniversary of the site's UNESCO World Heritage inscription with a commemorative stamp and cover release ceremony.

Located in Xicheng District, the museum is a key venue for showcasing Central Axis culture. The new post office integrates heritage with modern public services, offering limited edition covers and cultural products.

Creative products are launched to promote the Central Axis culture to younger audiences. (Photo: China News Service)
Creative products are launched to promote the Central Axis culture to younger audiences. (Photo: China News Service)

New creative items — including fridge magnets, stationery and plush toys — were launched to engage younger audiences and promote awareness of the Central Axis heritage.

The initiative highlights the blending of cultural preservation with public participation, reinforcing the Central Axis’s role as both a historic landmark and a living cultural symbol.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]