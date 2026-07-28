Guangdong's black-bristled goose makes global debut with first shipment to Cambodia

(ECNS) — A shipment of 27 metric tons of frozen black-bristled goose meat, valued at 800,000 yuan (about $118,236), has been exported to Cambodia, marking the first time the specialty poultry product from Qingyuan, south China’s Guangdong Province, has entered an overseas market.

The shipment cleared inspection and quarantine procedures conducted by Qingyuan Customs, according to Qingyuan Fabu, the city government’s official WeChat account.

A braised goose dish. (Photo: provided by Qingyuan Cultural and Tourism Bureau)

Qingyuan exported 320 million yuan worth of agricultural products in the first half of 2026, up 25.2% year on year, according to local customs data. Other local specialties, including mandarin fish and Xiniu bamboo shoots, have also made their overseas debuts in recent years.

Native to Qingyuan, the black-bristled goose, also known locally as the Wuzong goose, is one of Guangdong’s four renowned goose breeds. The small-bodied breed takes its name from the distinctive band of dark, mane-like feathers running from its neck down its back.

“Qingyuan Wuzong geese have a high meat-to-bone ratio. The meat is firm yet tender, mildly sweet, free from any strong odor and contains a moderate amount of fat,” said Yang Huajun, head of a local goose-processing company.

Yang said the company plans to develop more ready-to-cook goose dishes and snack products tailored to consumers in Cambodia and other overseas markets. It will also work to secure more export orders while helping local goose farmers achieve more stable incomes.

Wuzong geese have been raised in Qingyuan for nearly 1,000 years, according to the city’s agricultural and rural affairs authorities.

In recent years, Qingyuan has been developing modern agricultural industry clusters, laying a solid foundation for the large-scale export of its agricultural products.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)