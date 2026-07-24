Chinese mathematician Deng Yu calls Fields Medal award 'immense honor'

(ECNS) -- Chinese mathematician Deng Yu said at a press conference after receiving the Fields Medal award held in Philadelphia, the U.S., on Thursday that it is an immense honor to see his name placed alongside those of the great mathematicians he has long admired.

He added that the award recognizes his work in probability theory and that of his collaborators.

Deng Yu speaks at a press conference

Deng and another Chinese mathematician Wang Hong were awarded the Fields Medals at the opening ceremony of the 2026 International Congress of Mathematicians held in Philadelphia, the U.S., on Thursday, marking the first time Chinese mathematicians have won the prestigious honor.

(By intern Wu Jingjing)