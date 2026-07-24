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Cross-Strait youth exchange activity opens in east China with 400 participants

2026-07-24 17:49:31Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

 

(ECNS) -- The 7th Cross-Strait Youth Round Taihu Lake Exchange Activity opened Wednesday in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, with more than 400 participants from across the Taiwan Strait. 

Taiwanese young musicians perform gentle folk tunes from the Yangtze River Delta region during the event. (Photo: China News Service)
Young musicians from Taiwan perform gentle folk tunes during the 7th Cross-Strait Youth Round Taihu Lake Exchange Activity in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, July 22, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

The program features cultural performances, fairs, site visits, salons and e sports competitions. Organizers also released 355 internship positions for Taiwanese youth in sectors including technology, cultural creativity and advanced manufacturing.

The event, held annually since 2021, has attracted more than 12,000 participants. This year’s activities run through July 31.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

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