China builds over 67 million hectares of high-standard farmland

(ECNS) -- China has built more than 1 billion mu (about 66.7 million hectares) of high-standard farmland, providing strong support for grain output, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said at a press conference on Friday.

Officials said the farmland initiative has helped ensure stable harvests and food security. Alongside land improvements, the country has advanced its seed industry revitalization campaign.

Terraced fields in Chongqing. (File photo: China News Service)

Domestically bred crop varieties now account for more than 95% of planted areas, while improved strains such as wheat resistant to fusarium head blight, rice resistant to planthoppers, and domestic white feather broiler chickens are being adopted more widely.

Market shares of domestic seed sources have also expanded, reaching over 91% for vegetables, 80% for livestock and 86% for aquatic products.

Officials said these gains reflect both technological progress and stronger resilience in China’s agricultural supply chain.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)