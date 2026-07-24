(ECNS)— The 2026 Chenzhou Lin Dan Cup Badminton Open began Friday in Hunan Province, drawing more than 1,300 players from 11 countries and regions.

Events include men’s singles, mixed team and youth competitions. Former champions Zhao Junpeng, Zhan Junwei, Zhou Zeqi, Gu Junfeng and Liu Liang returned to compete.

The tournament offers a prize pool of more than 800,000 yuan ($117,800). Champions will be decided on Sunday.

The 2026 Chenzhou Lin Dan Cup Badminton Open kicks off at the Chenzhou Sports Center in Hunan Province on July 24, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/ Hu Jiayi)

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)