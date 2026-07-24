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Henan's steel furniture hub sees booming export orders

2026-07-24 18:02:40Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Pangcun Town in Luoyang, Henan Province, known as China's "Steel Furniture Capital," is seeing strong export demand, with factories rushing to fulfill overseas orders. 

Workers transport steel coils for the production of export-oriented steel furniture. (Photo: China News Service / Li Chaoqing)
Workers transport steel coils for the production of export-oriented steel furniture in a smart home appliances industry park of Pangcheng Town, Luoyang City, Henan Province. (Photo: China News Service / Li Chaoqing)

Exports reached 3.59 billion yuan ($528 million) in 2025, growing more than 30% annually for three consecutive years.

Products are shipped to Europe, the Americas and other markets.

The town has accelerated industrial transformation toward intelligent and brand-driven development, strengthening its global competitiveness.

Workers fulfill orders at an intelligent steel furniture workshop. (Drone photo: China News Service/ by Li Chaoqing)
Workers fulfill orders at an intelligent steel furniture workshop in the industry park of Pangcheng Town, Luoyang City, Henan Province. (Drone photo: China News Service/ by Li Chaoqing)

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)

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