Cargo matchmaking conference for Pinglu Canal held in Nanning

(ECNS) -- A cargo matchmaking conference for the Pinglu Canal was held on Wednesday in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, bringing together more than 500 representatives from government agencies, logistics organizations, enterprises and business associations.

A cargo matchmaking conference for the Pinglu Canal is held in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 22, 2026. (Photo: provided by the Development and Reform Commission of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region)

Officials unveiled financial support policies, new transport routes and logistics services, while companies signed cargo transportation agreements.

The Pinglu Canal, a 134.2-kilometer waterway capable of handling 5,000-metric-ton vessels, is a key project of the corridor and expected to become southwest China’s shortest and most economical route to the sea.

As of June 30, its three major hubs and all 27 bridges had been completed, with full navigation slated for September.

Nanning, the canal’s starting point, will become a hub linking the Xijiang River shipping network directly with Beibu Gulf Port.

The canal is expected to expand cooperation in transportation, industrial coordination and logistics between Guangxi and other southwestern regions, supporting regional opening-up and high-quality economic development.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)