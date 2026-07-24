Hong Kong teachers call for closer collaboration with mainland on space education

(ECNS) -- A 20-day science and technology training camp for Hong Kong secondary school students and teachers kicked off in Beijing on Monday, with over 300 participants engaging in hands-on activities in new energy, aerospace and engineering technology, robotics and artificial intelligence.

Hong Kong teachers and students pose for a group photo during a visit to Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT) in Beijing on July 23, 2026. (Photo: The organizer)

On Thursday, the aerospace and engineering technology group visited Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT), where they took part in chemistry experiments and toured the iSpace (Beijing Interstellar Glory Space Technology).

Hong Kong students observe a chemistry experiment at Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT) in Beijing on July 23, 2026. (Photo: Jiang Ziyi)

Lau Ming Hang, a teacher from a Hong Kong school that already offers space-related courses, said his school's computer classes have adopted a 3D design curriculum based on plans developed by mainland aerospace experts. He expressed excitement about Hong Kong now having its own astronauts in space, which he said has deeply inspired students. He also voiced hope for stronger collaboration between Hong Kong and the mainland to foster students' interest in innovation and space technology.

Lam Chun Fung, a teacher from a Hong Kong secondary school, said Hong Kong students now have the opportunity to participate in national space projects, opening new possibilities for their future development.

Hu Yanyinuo, a student from Tai Po Sam Yuk Secondary School, said many scientists started with fundamental disciplines and she would continue to study hard following their example.

(By Tang Yuxian)