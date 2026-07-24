Fujian's bicycle exports surge 47.7 % in first half of 2026

(ECNS) -- Fujian Province exported bicycles worth 150 million yuan ($22 million) in the first half of 2026, up 47.7% year on year, Fuzhou Customs said Friday.

ASEAN was the largest market, accounting for 58.3% of exports. Shipments to Thailand and the Philippines surged 123.5% and 60.9%, respectively.

Private enterprises drove growth, contributing 94.5% of exports. Mountain bikes were a major category, with exports rising 82.7% to 36.6 million yuan.

Mountain bikes were a major export category, with shipments valued at 36.612 million yuan, up 82.7 % year on year and accounting for 24.1 % of Fujian’s total bicycle exports.

Fuzhou Tera Fund Plastic Products Co., Ltd., a local exporter specializing in children’s bicycles, ride-on vehicles and toy vehicles, sells its products to markets including Europe, Southeast Asia and South America. The company’s overseas orders have increased steadily in recent years.

“Overseas safety and market-access standards for children’s ride-on products are stringent, placing high requirements on exporters’ compliance capabilities,” said a company representative surnamed Liu.

“Customs authorities have provided us with targeted information on foreign market-access standards and early warnings about trade barriers. They have also helped us improve compliance controls and strengthen the international competitiveness of our products,” Liu said.

The company exported more than 45-million-yuan worth of children’s ride-on products in the first half of the year, up 3.8 % from the same period last year.

To facilitate the overseas expansion of Fujian-made bicycles, Fuzhou Customs has continued to advance Smart Customs development. It has provided companies with policy guidance on matters including protection of intellectual property rights. Customs officials have also contacted enterprises in advance to learn about their export plans.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)