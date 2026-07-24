Xiamen University research vessel sets sail to Sabah

(ECNS) -- Xiamen University’s research vessel Jia Geng departed Thursday for Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia, marking its first visit to the state.

Xiamen University’s research vessel Jia Geng. (Photo from CNS video)

The voyage is part of the university’s seventh “Haisi Classroom” talent program, with more than 130 students and faculty from 17 universities in China and abroad participating in four voyage legs.

The program extends marine field training to the deep ocean, aiming to cultivate outstanding marine science professionals.

Since 2018, it has completed 17 voyages covering more than 20,000 nautical miles.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)