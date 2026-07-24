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National Museum of China showcases cultural products in Taipei

2026-07-24 16:46:10Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- More than 70 cultural and creative products inspired by artifacts from the National Museum of China are on display on Taipei’s historic Dihua Street.

The exhibition, titled “A Millennium of Beauty in Everyday Life,” features items ranging from accessories inspired by the Phoenix Crown of Empress Xiaoduan to plush toys modeled after ancient bronze Ding vessels.

Organizers said the event aims to make cultural relics more accessible and highlight their relevance to modern life. The exhibition runs through Aug. 16. 

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing) 

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