9th Environment and Development Think Tank Forum focuses on AI-driven green development

(ECNS) -- The 9th Environment and Development Think Tank Forum opened Friday in Lanzhou, Gansu Province, bringing together more than 100 experts to discuss AI-driven research, ecosystem protection and green energy development.

The 9th Environment and Development Think Tank Forum is held in Lanzhou, July 24, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

New scientific and technological achievements were released at the forum, including an intelligent multifunctional seeder for grasslands, an ecological seed package for native grass species, ultra-high temperature ceramic lubricating materials, and a scientific literature corpus for cold and arid regions.

The forum was hosted by the Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources (NIEER) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)