Yangtze River ports handle 1.97 billion tons of cargo in H1

(ECNS) -- Ports along the Yangtze River, China's longest waterway, handled 1.97 billion metric tons of cargo in the first half of 2026, according to the Changjiang River Administration of Navigational Affairs (CJRNA).

A view of the Yangtze River in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province. (Photo: China News Service)

Container throughput reached 14.218 million TEUs, up 3.9% year-on-year. Key cargo including grain and energy totaled 500 million tons, with 200,000 new energy vehicles transported.

The Three Gorges Dam handled 76.64 million tons of cargo, and work has begun on a new waterway to boost its shipping capacity to 336 million tons. Construction also started on the second phase of the South Passage of the Yangtze Estuary in Shanghai.

The CJRNA also issued green refueling guidelines for electric and methanol-powered vessels, with 1,133 green vessels now in operation or under construction.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)