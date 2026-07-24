Shenzhen Bao'an Int'l Airport handles 33.6 million passengers in H1

(ECNS) --Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport handled 33.6 million passengers in the first half of 2026, up 3.2% year on year, airport authorities said Friday.

International flights at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport. (Photo: China News Service)

Flight movements reached 224,000, while cargo throughput totaled 983,000 metric tons. International and regional passenger traffic hit 3.17 million, supported by more than 900 weekly flights.

The airport added or expanded over 10 international routes, including to Tashkent, Kathmandu, Bangkok and Manila, and introduced two new international cargo routes, bringing its total to 40.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)