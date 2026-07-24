China completes 52nd space launch of 2026 with new data relay satellite

(ECNS) -- China completed its 52nd space launch of 2026 on Thursday evening, sending a new data relay satellite "Tianlian II-06" into orbit atop a Long March 3B rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

Data relay satellite "Tianlian II-06" is sent into orbit atop a Long March 3B rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province, July 23, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

The mission also marked the 658th flight for the entire Long March rocket fleet.

Built by CASC’s China Academy of Space Technology, the satellite delivers telemetry and data relay support for manned spaceships, remote-sensing satellites and the Tiangong space station.

It is the sixth spacecraft of China’s second-generation Tianlian II relay satellite lineup, whose debut unit was launched at Xichang back in March 2019.

The Long March 3B, engineered by CASC’s China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, can carry a payload of 5.5 metric tons to this orbit. The rocket is also capable of sending craft to medium Earth orbit and lunar transfer orbit.

(By Helen Mo， intern Xu Wenda)