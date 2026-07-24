Trade volume via Youyiguan port on China-Vietnam border tops $53.6 billion in H1

(ECNS) -- Trade through Youyiguan Port on the China-Vietnam border reached 364.12 billion yuan ($53.6 billion) in the first half of 2026, up 26% year on year, local port customs said Thursday.

Customs officers inspect durian shipment at Youyiguan Port on the China-Vietnam border . (Photo: China News Service/Xie Hao)

Customs processed 618,000 import and export declarations, up 29.7%, while monitored cargo totaled 4.11 million metric tons, rising 21.5%.

Cross-border trade with ASEAN via the port reached 361.4 billion yuan, growing 26.2% and accounting for 99.3% of total port trade volume. Trade with Vietnam stood at 305.6 billion yuan, up 28.3%, taking up 83.9% of overall turnover.

Exports of mechanical and electrical products jumped 43.3%, while imports of durian surged 55.9% to 10.97 billion yuan. Bonded logistics, processing trade and border resident mutual market trade all grew, though small-volume border trade edged down slightly.

(By Helen Mo, intern Xu Wenda)