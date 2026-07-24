27th Ani-Com & Games opens with largest exhibition in history

(ECNS) -- The 27th Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong opened Friday at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, with organizers saying the exhibition area grew 10% from previous editions, making it the largest event in the fair's history.

A total of 201 exhibitors are showcasing comic and game merchandise, popular intellectual properties, designer toys and collectibles, etc.

Visitors queue to enter the 27th Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong, July 24, 2026 . (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

The four-day event offers fans a major celebration of pop culture and is expected to boost spending in the anime, comics and games sector.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)