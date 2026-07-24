Chinese commercial satellites set record with 1.5-hour image delivery

(ECNS) -- Two Chinese commercial remote sensing satellites set a national record Wednesday by transmitting their first high-definition images 1.5 hours after launch.

A piece of high-definition image sent by commercial remote sensing satellite Dongpo 13. (Photo provided to China News Network)

“Dongpo 13” and “Dongpo 14,” developed by Minospace and Huantian Wisdom, were carried into orbit by a Gravity 1 rocket launched from the East China Sea.

The satellites are equipped with AI-powered payloads capable of automatic target recognition and intelligent analysis.

The breakthrough shortens data delivery from days or weeks to near real time, boosting emergency response capabilities for disasters such as floods and landslides.

A piece of high-definition image sent by commercial remote sensing satellite Dongpo 14. (Photo provided to China News Network)

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)