China's C909 jet gains larger market share as regional aircraft fleet remains unchanged

China's homegrown C919 aircraft arrives at Macao International Airport in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Nov. 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zheng Jiawei)

(ECNS) -- China’s in-service regional aircraft fleet remained stable in the first half of 2026, while the domestically developed C909 increased its share to nearly two-thirds of the market share, according to civil aviation data provider Flight Master.

China had 251 regional aircraft in service during the period, unchanged from the previous six months, while the number of C909 jets rose by 17 to 165, accounting for 65.7% of the fleet, according to Flight Master.

Meanwhile, the number of Embraer E190 and E195 aircraft and Bombardier CRJ-900NG jets declined.

The figures indicate that China’s regional aviation market is shifting from fleet expansion toward greater use of homegrown aircraft, network restructuring and improved efficiency. Developed by Commercial Aircraft Corp of China, the C909 is China’s first domestically developed regional jet to enter commercial service.

Regional aircraft operated about 166,200 flights and provided 15.82 million seats, down 3.5% and 4.1%, respectively, from the second half of 2025. They served 112 regional airports, including 11 where they were the only scheduled passenger aircraft. Regional flights in northwest China rose 7.4% year on year, while flights at Tashkurgan Khunjerab Airport surged 146.3%.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)