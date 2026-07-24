Kashgar melons enter Hong Kong market for first time

People buy fruit at roadside stalls in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region June 6. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- A shipment of more than 340 kilograms of Kashgar melons from northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region was recently sent to Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), marking the first direct shipment of Kashgar melons to the market, Kashgar Customs said Thursday.

The melons were transported through Urumqi Tianshan International Airport under full cold-chain conditions. Kashgar Customs opened a fast-track channel for inspection, certification and clearance to help preserve freshness.

Xinjiang produced 9.5 million metric tons of fruit in 2025, with the sector providing stable employment for more than 5.5 million growers.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)