Chinese Arts Week bridges China and New York audiences

Performers present lion dances on the opening day of China Art Week, July 22, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Fan)

(ECNS) -- Chinese Arts Week is bringing China’s traditional heritage and contemporary creativity to New York audiences at Lincoln Center from Wednesday to Sunday.

Following the success of Shanghai Day during the 2025 Summer for the City festival, the Lincoln Center has expanded its celebration this year with Chinese Arts Week. The weeklong program includes music, dance, film and cultural exchange. Performances feature the traditional Chinese yingge dance, lion dance and a lively combination of Chinese kung fu and hip-hop.

Shen Wei Dance Arts is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its Lincoln Center debut with a joint performance alongside Guangdong Modern Dance Company. The program also features Hanggai, an eight-member Inner Mongolian folk ensemble, and Taiga, a Chinese electronic music duo.

The festival will screen About Face: Disrupting Ballet, a documentary about efforts to challenge Asian stereotypes in ballet. The screening is co-hosted by the China Institute as part of its centennial celebration.

Ma Xiaoxiao, deputy consul general of China in New York, said the events offer different views of China’s traditions, modern development and cultural creativity. American visitors who have traveled to China also called for more exchanges, saying such experiences promote mutual understanding between the two peoples.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)