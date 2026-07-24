Friday Jul 24, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Maritime Silk Road Academy sets sail for 7th edition

2026-07-24 15:01:30Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The seventh “Maritime Silk Road Academy” talent development program was launched by Xiamen University on Wednesday aboard the research vessel Jiageng in Fujian Province. 

The seventh “Maritime Silk Road Academy” talent development program is held on the research vessel Jia Geng in Fujian Province, July 22, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Siyuan)

More than 100 students and teachers from 17 universities in China and overseas will take part in four stages of marine field practice aboard the vessel, which departed from Xiamen for Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia.

The program extends undergraduate marine education from coastal areas to the deep ocean, aiming to cultivate top marine science talent with practical skills and international capabilities.

Since its launch in 2018, the “Maritime Silk Road Academy” program has completed 17 voyages covering more than 20,000 nautical miles, with more than 500 teachers and students from 22 universities in five countries and regions participating.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]