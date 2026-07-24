Maritime Silk Road Academy sets sail for 7th edition

(ECNS) -- The seventh “Maritime Silk Road Academy” talent development program was launched by Xiamen University on Wednesday aboard the research vessel Jiageng in Fujian Province.

The seventh “Maritime Silk Road Academy” talent development program is held on the research vessel Jia Geng in Fujian Province, July 22, 2026 . (Photo: China News Service/ Li Siyuan)

More than 100 students and teachers from 17 universities in China and overseas will take part in four stages of marine field practice aboard the vessel, which departed from Xiamen for Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia.

The program extends undergraduate marine education from coastal areas to the deep ocean, aiming to cultivate top marine science talent with practical skills and international capabilities.

Since its launch in 2018, the “Maritime Silk Road Academy” program has completed 17 voyages covering more than 20,000 nautical miles, with more than 500 teachers and students from 22 universities in five countries and regions participating.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)