Chinese team finds rice gene with potential to improve drought resistance in multiple plant species

Researchers observe rice materials in the fields. (Photo: China News Service/Kuang Min)

(ECNS) -- Chinese researchers have identified a rice‑specific drought‑resistance gene that also enhances drought tolerance in multiple other plant species, including rapeseed, maize, wheat and poplar, according to a study published online in the journal Cell on Thursday.

A team led by Xiong Lizhong, a professor at Huazhong Agricultural University, screened 240 rice germplasm resources from around the world and identified ROAD1—a drought‑resistance gene found exclusively in the Oryza genus. The researchers found that rice varieties carrying the functional allele ROAD1‑C exhibited milder leaf curling and higher yields under drought stress compared with control groups.

In field trials, the team confirmed that rice lines carrying ROAD1‑C produced 21% to 35% more grain than control plants under drought conditions, without negatively affecting growth or yields under normal watering.

The researchers also introduced ROAD1 into Arabidopsis, rapeseed, maize, wheat and poplar. All these plants showed improved drought tolerance, suggesting that the gene could have broad cross‑species applications.

Experts noted that the study offers a new approach for developing drought‑resistant and high‑yielding crops, particularly as climate change heightens global drought risks.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)