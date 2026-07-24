Overseas tourists using tax refund scheme quadrupled in H1 in China

Photo shows a guty free shop in Haikou, Hainan Province, July 17, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- The number of overseas travelers who applied for departure tax refunds in China was about four times that of a year earlier in the first half of 2026, Yang Mu, director general of the Ministry of Commerce’s Department of Market Operation and Consumption Promotion, announced the figure Thursday at a press briefing in Beijing.

China now has more than 15,000 stores offering departure tax refunds under upgraded measures aimed at making the process easier and encouraging spending by overseas visitors.

The ministry said it will continue improving the international shopping environment and expanding convenient retail services for overseas visitors.