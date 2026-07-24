500 players from 15 countries compete at China Squash Junior Open in Jining

(ECNS) -- Nearly 500 young athletes from 15 countries and regions gathered in Jining, Shandong Province, for the “Yunhe Auction Cup” China Squash Junior Open 2026, which concluded recently at Confucius High School.

The tournament, one of the highest-level international junior squash events ever hosted in China, featured 12 categories across six age groups for boys and girls, with Chinese players taking home three gold, five silver, and three bronze medals.

Participants included athletes from Egypt, Malaysia, the United States, Canada and other countries.

The winners of the “Yunhe Auction Cup” China Squash Junior Open 2026 (Photo: China News Service)

Chinese athletes Liang Luzhi, Hong Zhiya and Zou Chenghui took the top three places in the girls’ U13 event, while Wu Yixing and Chen Jiaxuan claimed the top two spots in the boys’U11 category.

Chinese athletes also won titles in other age groups, including the girls’ U9, boys’ U15, boys’U9, girls’U15 and girls’ U11 events.

The event also featured cultural activities where participants experienced traditional Chinese culture, including Confucian values and classical arts of Jining.

The successful hosting of the event marked an important step in cultivating Chinese young squash talent and demonstrated the integration of sports and culture.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)