China wraps up six-year term on UN Board of Auditors

Hou Kai, Auditor General of the National Audit Office of China, attends the 80th regular session of UN Boards of Auditors in New York, July 22, 2026. (Photo: China's National Audit Office)

(ECNS) -- The United Nations Board of Auditors concluded its two-day 80th regular session at UN Headquarters in New York on Wednesday, marking the completion of China's six-year audit mandate at the UN.

The board reviewed and adopted 22 audit reports on UN bodies and programs for the 2025 fiscal year on July 21 and 22. Hou Kai, auditor-general of the National Audit Office of China and a member of the United Nations Board of Auditors, attended the session.

During the session, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed current challenges facing the United Nations and reform initiatives marking its 80th anniversary with board members. He fully recognized the audit findings and recommendations, praised the board’s important role and spoke highly of China’s contributions to UN auditing.

Over the past six years, Chinese audit teams conducted more than 260 audits of 43 UN entities and projects, with over 1,300 auditors taking part. They submitted 148 audit reports and management letters and made more than 1,660 recommendations, helping improve UN management, transparency, accountability and governance.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)