Friday Jul 24, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Fujian's trade with BRICS countries nears 100 billion yuan

2026-07-24 14:05:15Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
AI companion robots attract visitors at the 24th China Straits Innovation and Projects Fair in Fuzhou, Fujian province, June 18, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Bin)
AI companion robots attract visitors at the 24th China Straits Innovation and Projects Fair in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, June 18, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Bin)

(ECNS) -- Fujian's foreign trade with BRICS countries totaled 97.18 billion yuan (about $14.45 billion) in the first half of the year, up 4.8% year on year, accounting for 9.8% of the province’s total foreign trade, according to local customs authorities.

Exports to these countries reached 688.9 billion yuan from January to May, remaining largely stable, while imports rose 18.1% to 282.9 billion yuan.

Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia were Fujian’s three largest BRICS trading partners, with combined trade accounting for 89.6% of the total. Trade with Nigeria, Bolivia and Cuba grew by 42.6%, 58.9% and 88.7%, respectively.

Private enterprises remained the main drivers, contributing 684.6 billion yuan in trade, up 10.2%.

Exports of electrical equipment and steel increased strongly. Imports of mechanical and electrical products, aquatic products, copper and computer-related goods also recorded rapid growth, driven partly by rising investment in global AI infrastructure.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]