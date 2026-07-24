Fujian's trade with BRICS countries nears 100 billion yuan

AI companion robots attract visitors at the 24th China Straits Innovation and Projects Fair in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, June 18, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Bin)

(ECNS) -- Fujian's foreign trade with BRICS countries totaled 97.18 billion yuan (about $14.45 billion) in the first half of the year, up 4.8% year on year, accounting for 9.8% of the province’s total foreign trade, according to local customs authorities.

Exports to these countries reached 688.9 billion yuan from January to May, remaining largely stable, while imports rose 18.1% to 282.9 billion yuan.

Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia were Fujian’s three largest BRICS trading partners, with combined trade accounting for 89.6% of the total. Trade with Nigeria, Bolivia and Cuba grew by 42.6%, 58.9% and 88.7%, respectively.

Private enterprises remained the main drivers, contributing 684.6 billion yuan in trade, up 10.2%.

Exports of electrical equipment and steel increased strongly. Imports of mechanical and electrical products, aquatic products, copper and computer-related goods also recorded rapid growth, driven partly by rising investment in global AI infrastructure.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)