China to face Iran, UAE and DPRK in Asian Games men's football tournament

(ECNS) -- China will compete in Group B alongside Iran, the United Arab Emirates and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in the men’s football tournament at the 2026 Asian Games, following Thursday's draw in Nagoya, Japan.

China was placed among the top seeds after finishing runner-up at the AFC U-23 Asian Cup in January, joining host Japan, defending champion South Korea and Vietnam in Pot 1.

(Screenshot from CCTV)

The men’s tournament will feature 15 teams after Iraq withdrew, with the top two teams from each of the four groups advancing to the quarterfinals.

The men’s football tournament is mainly for U-23 players, with each team allowed to select up to three over-age players.

The football events will be held from Sept. 14 to Oct. 3 at venues in Aichi, Gifu, Shizuoka and Osaka prefectures.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)