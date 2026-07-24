Shandong Weiqiao edges Shandong Luneng 8-6 on opening day of reformed CTTSL season in Dalian

(ECNS) -- The first leg of the 2026 China Table Tennis Super League (CTTSL) regular season kicked off Thursday in Dalian, Liaoning Province, as Shandong Weiqiao staged a comeback to defeat Shandong Luneng 8-6 on the opening day.

This season introduced major reforms, including an expanded field and a new competition system. Top national team players including Wang Chuqin and Liang Jingkun featured prominently on the opening day.

Wang Chuqin competes during the 2026 China Table Tennis Super League (CTTSL) regular season in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 23, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Yi)

A highly anticipated match between Shandong Weiqiao and Shandong Luneng saw Liang Jingkun partner with young player Li Hechen in the opening doubles, but they fell 1-2 to Chen Yuyu and Xia Yizheng.

In the second singles rubber, Wang Chuqin lost 1-2 to Xu Haidong after winning the first game. Zhou Qihao then secured a 2-1 victory over Fei Junhang to steady his team.

Wang and Zhou won the fourth doubles rubber, setting up a decisive fifth rubber, which Liang Jingkun won 2-0 to give Shandong Weiqiao an 8-6 victory.

"It's the first time for all of us to play under the new format, and there are some changes in experience and lineup. I'm actively adjusting," Wang said after the match.

This season's CTTSL has introduced multiple reforms, including an expanded field — men's teams up from eight to ten, women's teams up to eight — and a new competition system.

The regular season is divided into two stages: the first leg in Dalian from July 23 to 26, and the second in Xiong'an New Area, Hebei Province, from July 29 to August 1. The finals will be held in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, from December 25 to 27.

(By Tang Yuxian)