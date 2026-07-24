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Legal services platform covering 18 South, Southeast Asian countries built in Yunnan

2026-07-24 13:17:44Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- An integrated legal services platform covering 18 countries in South and Southeast Asia has been successfully built in Kunming, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, according to a press conference held on Thursday in Kunming.

The platform has handled more than 1,300 cases involving over 17.3 billion yuan ($2.55 billion) and built a regional database containing more than 900 laws and regulations, said the press conference focusing the 15th Five-Year Pan (2026- 2030) of Yunnan.

Yunnan law firms have established 19 branches across nine countries, including Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Sri Lanka. The province’s pool of lawyers specializing in foreign-related legal matters has grown to 239. It also has 51 foreign-related notarial institutions, 306 notaries and 181 arbitrators capable of handling foreign-related cases.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)
(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)

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