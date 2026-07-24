APEC ministers adopt Chengdu Statement on digital and AI cooperation

The 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Digital and AI Ministerial Meeting is held in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, on July 23, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

(ECNS) -- The 2026 APEC Digital and AI Ministerial Meeting has adopted a ministerial statement with all parties agreeing to jointly promote digital and AI technologies to empower the Asia-Pacific community, which provides an action framework for deepening cooperation in these fields in the coming years in the region.

The ministerial meeting, as an important platform for promoting exchange and cooperation in digital, information and communication technology sectors across the Asia-Pacific region, was held Thursday in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, under the theme of "Digital Technologies and AI for the Empowerment of an Asia-Pacific Community."

The statement,known as the Chengdu Statement, calls for stronger digital infrastructure, universal and meaningful connectivity, and wider use of digital and AI technologies in sectors including industry, agriculture, healthcare, education and transport.

It also urges closer policy dialogue and the sharing of best practices to address misuse and build a safe, secure, reliable, trusted and resilient digital environment.

The statement reaffirms the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040, the APEC Internet and Digital Economy Roadmap and the APEC Artificial Intelligence Initiative (2026–2030), while emphasizing openness, innovation and cooperation to promote shared prosperity across the Asia-Pacific.

On the outcomes of the meeting, China's Minister of Industry and Information Technology Li Lecheng, who chaired the session, China will continue to leverage the APEC mechanism, strengthen cooperation with all economies, implement the consensus reached at this meeting, and deepen exchanges and collaboration.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)