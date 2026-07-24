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Qinghai distributes $194 million in relief funds in H1

2026-07-24 13:04:12Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Qinghai Province distributed 1.391 billion yuan (about $193.7 million) in various relief and subsidy funds in the first half of this year, according to data released by the provincial civil affairs department on Thursday.

A staff member verifies relief recipient information in Qinghai Province. (Photo: Li Jun)
A staff member verifies relief recipient information in Qinghai Province. (Photo: Li Jun)

In the first half of this year, seven provincial departments jointly issued the Qinghai Tiered and Categorized Assistance Policy List, which consolidates 55 assistance programs across eight categories including basic living, education, medical care, housing, employment, disaster relief and emergency medical aid.

The policy specifies eligibility criteria, application procedures and differentiated subsidy standards.

By the end of June, the province had 391,600 recipients of urban and rural subsistence allowances and extreme poverty support, and provided temporary assistance to 52,700 people.

(By Tang Yuxian)

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