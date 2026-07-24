China defeats United States to reach VNL semis

Team China (in white) competes against Team USA during the match, July 23, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Zheng Jiawei)

(ECNS) -- China advanced to the semifinals after a thrilling five-set victory over the United States at the women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Finals here on Thursday.

The United States made a strong start and won the opening set 25-15. China quickly adjusted its tactics, leveling the match with a 25-23 victory in the second set. After the teams split the next two sets, the match went to a deciding fifth set.

China fell behind in the decider but fought back to level the score and regain control. Team China then maintained its momentum to win the set 15-13 and seal the victory.

Outside hitter Zhuang Yushan led China with 17 points. She said the team initially struggled to adapt to the Americans’ rhythm but gradually found its own style, adding that the win had greatly boosted the team’s confidence.

China will face Türkiye in the semifinals on July 25, while Italy will meet Brazil.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)