China's auto exports exceed 600 billion yuan in H1

The interior of a Chinese-made smart vehicle attracts a foreign visitor at the 4th China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, June 23. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)

(ECNS) -- China’s auto exports totaled 635.82 billion yuan (about $93.91 billion) in the first half of this year, up 48.3% year on year, with vehicles shipped to more than 210 countries and regions worldwide, CCTV News reported.

New energy vehicle exports reached 360.68 billion yuan, an increase of 68.7% year on year.

(By Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)