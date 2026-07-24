Chinese naval vessel formation to visit Brunei

(ECNS) -- At the invitation of the Royal Brunei Navy, a Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy task group, composed of training ship Qijiguang (Hull 83) and amphibious dock landing ship Kunlunshan (Hull 998), will visit Brunei at the end of July, according to the Ministry of National Defense of China.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brunei.

The Chinese military is willing to work with the Bruneian side to consolidate traditional friendship and deepen practical cooperation, the Ministry of National Defense said.