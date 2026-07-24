Photonics industry in Suzhou New District accelerates growth

(ECNS) -- Suzhou New District in Jiangsu Province has recorded rapid growth in its photonics industry, supported by a well-developed industrial ecosystem, efficient government services and sustained investment in technological innovation.

After more than a decade of development, Suzhou Everbright Photonics Co., Ltd. has grown into a leading company in China’s high-tech photonics sector. Its products now hold the largest share of the domestic market, while the company has also played an important role in strengthening the local photonics industrial chain.

A workshop of Suzhou Everbright Photonics Co., Ltd.( Photo: Provided to China News Service)

Min Dayong, chairman of the company, said the district's long-term policy support, strong industrial foundation and efficient government services had created favorable conditions for companies to grow from startups into industry leaders.

As a key base for Suzhou’s photonics sector, Suzhou New District has developed a comprehensive industrial ecosystem covering basic materials, core components, system integration and end-use applications. It has also formed three major industrial clusters focused on lasers, optical communications and smart optical sensing.

To support the long-term development of technology companies, the district provides targeted assistance at every stage, including business incubation, research and development, production expansion, market development and talent recruitment.

More than 350 photonics companies are now based in the district, forming a complete industrial chain that spans substrate materials, epitaxial equipment, packaging and testing, as well as end-use laser products.

The district has also opened public research and testing platforms to local companies and encouraged closer collaboration among large, medium-sized and small enterprises, helping lower development costs and enhance the competitiveness of the regional industry.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)