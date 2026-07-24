China unveils guidelines to strengthen social work

China has issued a set of guidelines on strengthening social work to better serve the public and the country's development.

The Party's overall leadership over social work must be upheld and enhanced and work must remain people-centered, said the guidelines jointly issued by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council.

The guidelines stressed the need to apply and develop the "Fengqiao Experience" for promoting community-level governance in the new era, and improve the social governance system based on collaboration, participation, and shared benefits.

The guidelines emphasized the importance of strengthening Party building in new types of economic and social organizations and among groups in new forms of employment.

The directive called for establishing a streamlined, efficient, and people-friendly management system for township-level grassroots governments.

It is essential to smooth channels for voicing concerns and demands, expand mechanisms for maintaining regular contact with the public, and broaden avenues for collecting public suggestions, in order to better address the pressing concerns and difficulties that matter most to ordinary people, read the guidelines.

The directive also called for expanding volunteer services, strengthening the legal and regulatory framework for social work, and advancing its digital and smart-technology upgrade.