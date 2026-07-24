China (Hainan)-Thailand Fair for Investment and Trade held in Bangkok

(ECNS) -- The China (Hainan)-Thailand Fair for Investment and Trade was held on Monday in Bangkok, bringing together more than 200 government officials, business association representatives and company executives from both countries to explore new opportunities for cooperation.

Jointly hosted by the People’s Government of Hainan Province and the Thailand Board of Investment, the event focused on opportunities arising from the development of the Hainan Free Trade Port, as well as bilateral investment and industrial cooperation.

China (Hainan)-Thailand Fair for Investment and Trade is held in Bangkok , on July 21, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

Ning Hongwen, chairperson of the Hainan Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the Hainan International Chamber of Commerce, said the province’s opening-up policies, including zero tariffs, lower tax rates and a simplified tax system, have continued to deliver tangible benefits and reinforce Hainan’s role as a key gateway for China’s broader opening-up.

He added that Hainan and Thailand share a strong foundation for cooperation, supported by their geographical proximity, cultural ties and complementary industries. Ning called for closer collaboration in trade and investment, modern agriculture, healthcare, the digital economy, logistics and green development.

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the Thailand Board of Investment, said a growing number of Chinese companies have invested in Thailand’s strategic industries, including new energy vehicles, advanced electronics and the digital economy, helping drive the country’s industrial transformation.

During the event, representatives from both sides presented investment opportunities and policy measures in areas including the Hainan Free Trade Port, the digital economy, artificial intelligence, the bioeconomy, new energy vehicles and advanced electronics.

A number of cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding were also signed in sectors such as food trade, healthcare, supply chains and cross-border commerce, further advancing practical cooperation between Hainan and Thailand.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)