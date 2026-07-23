World Snooker Tour China Open to return after six-year hiatus

(ECNS) -- The 2026 World Snooker Tour China Open will return Aug. 8–16 after a six-year hiatus, with the main draw released Wednesday.

The tournament will run from Aug. 8 to 16 at the Binhe Sports Centre in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi province.

All top 16 players have entered, including Ronnie O’Sullivan, John Higgins, Mark Williams, Ding Junhui, Neil Robertson, Mark Selby, Judd Trump and Zhao Xintong.

New world champion Wu Yize and Si Jiahui secured direct seedings.

A record 12 Chinese players qualified for the main draw. Matches through the semifinals will be best of 11 frames, with the final best of 19 over two sessions.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)