Thursday Jul 23, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

China National Opera House performs at Sydney Opera House

2026-07-23 18:58:35Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

 

(ECNS) -- The China National Opera House held its “Opera Gala with Orchestra” concert at the Sydney Opera House on Saturday, marking the institution’s first tour in Australia.

The tour included performances in Melbourne and Sydney, attracting more than 3,000 audience members.

China National Opera House presents concert at Sydney Opera House (Screenshot from CNS video)
A poster of "Opera Gala with Orchestra" at Sydney Opera House. (Screenshot from CNS video)

Led by chief resident conductor Yuan Ding, the concert featured seven vocalists and the orchestra’s string ensemble, presenting a program that blended Western classics such as The Magic Flute, La Traviata, Carmen and Turandot with Chinese works including The White Haired Girl, The Red Sun and excerpts from The Butterfly Lovers violin concerto.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]