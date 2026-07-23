China National Opera House performs at Sydney Opera House

(ECNS) -- The China National Opera House held its “Opera Gala with Orchestra” concert at the Sydney Opera House on Saturday, marking the institution’s first tour in Australia.

The tour included performances in Melbourne and Sydney, attracting more than 3,000 audience members.

A poster of "Opera Gala with Orchestra" at Sydney Opera House. (Screenshot from CNS video)

Led by chief resident conductor Yuan Ding, the concert featured seven vocalists and the orchestra’s string ensemble, presenting a program that blended Western classics such as The Magic Flute, La Traviata, Carmen and Turandot with Chinese works including The White Haired Girl, The Red Sun and excerpts from The Butterfly Lovers violin concerto.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)